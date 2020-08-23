Image copyright Graeme Walker | Geograph

Visitors are being warned not to eat blackberries growing in the grounds of a castle due to a "danger of herbicide poisoning".

Flintshire council put warning signs at Caergwrle Castle after treating bracken around the site with the substance.

"There is no danger to public health but we advise people not to pick blackberries for the next four weeks," it said.

The 13th Century ruins overlook the area and is popular with walkers.

The sign reads: "Do not eat any blackberries from this area. Danger of herbicide poisoning."