Image caption Floral tributes to Nicola Williams have been placed near to where she died

Tributes have been paid to a "fun, kind and generous" 15-year-old schoolgirl who died after an incident in a river.

Nicola Williams died on Friday at the Rhymney River in the Llanrumney area of Cardiff after emergency services battled to save her life.

Police are not treating the death of Nicola, from the Trowbridge area of the city, as suspicious.

She has been described as "polite, respectful and hardworking" by the headteacher of her school.

"Any school would be better for having Nicola in it and we were fortunate to have her as part of our community," said David Thomas, head of St Illtyd's Catholic High School in Rumney.

"Polite, respectful and hardworking, Nicola was also so full of fun, kindness and generosity to others."

Image copyright Richard Swingler Image caption Divers attempt to rescue Nicola from the Rhymney River

Image caption A bridge over the Rhymney River is covered in floral tributes to Nicola

South Wales Police was called to the scene near Ball Lane in Llanrumney at 17:20 BST, along with fire crews and the ambulance service and a police helicopter.

Nicola was found at about 18:40 and died despite the efforts of emergency crews, police said.

"We are all still reeling from the tragic events of Friday evening," added Mr Thomas.

"Sometimes words are just not enough and do not do a person justice. This is certainly the case with Nicola.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends and like the rest of the community we will do all we can to help and support them during, and beyond, this awful time."