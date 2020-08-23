Image copyright Traffic Wales Image caption Traffic cones have also been placed on pavements to stop motorists from parking

Double yellow lines are being added to the roadside to prevent illegal parking at beauty spots in Snowdonia.

A pre-booked parking system is also being trialled this weekend in a bid to deter tourists turning up to Pen-y-Pass car park near Snowdon.

Traffic enforcement officers have ticketed hundreds of cars this summer.

Others have been towed for parking on the side of the A5 in August, prompting highways officials to paint yellow lines at Ogwen Valley.

Traffic Wales said it had "fast-tracked" the double yellow lines to "keep road users safe".

Image copyright Traffic Wales Image caption More than 180 cars were fined for illegal parking in Snowdonia in one day in July

"Wherever you are visiting this weekend please do so responsibly," tweeted North Wales Police.

The region has seen a big increase in the visitors since coronavirus lockdown restrictions were eased.