Image caption Emergency services were called to the river on Friday evening

A 15-year-old girl who died after an incident in a river in Cardiff has been named by police.

Nicola Williams died in the incident at Rhymney River, near Ball Lane, in Llanrumney on Friday.

South Wales Police was called to the scene at 17:20 BST, along with the fire and ambulance services, and a police helicopter.

She was found at about 18:40 BST, and died despite the efforts of emergency crews, South Wales Police said.

Police said the incident was not being treated as suspicious.

The family of Nicola, from Trowbridge, Cardiff, has requested privacy at this sad time, said the force.