A blaze at a newly opened waterside restaurant was started accidently, fire investigators have found.

The Deck restaurant on Penarth Marina in the Vale of Glamorgan had to be evacuated on Friday night, two weeks after opening, as a fire broke out in a first-floor office at 19:15 BST.

Four fire crews took three hours to put out the blaze. No-one was hurt.

The bar and grill restaurant has confirmed it could "take some months" to reopen after the "awful" incident.

Image caption The Deck is situated on the marina in Penarth

The premises had formerly housed the Pier 64 restaurant but opened as The Deck on 7 August as Wales began to ease coronavirus restrictions.

The restaurant, on the edge of the seaside town of Penarth, was busy with staff and customers when the blaze began.

Fire crews battled the blaze until 22:15 and returned on Saturday morning to dampen down.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service say an initial investigation reported "accidental ignition".

Bosses of The Deck grill said they are "absolutely devastated that this terrible accident has happened."

"Our whole team has thrown their heart and soul into getting The Deck launched and open," a statement said.

Image copyright Craig Stephenson Image caption Smoke could be seen in Penarth Marina on Friday evening

"Our only consolation is that no one was hurt. We cannot thank the team and customers enough for how they handled the difficult and dangerous situation, acting quickly and calmly.

"Our priority now is to get back open as quickly as we can, though this is likely to take some months, and we will be working with insurers and our landlords to achieve this."