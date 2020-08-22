Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The stormy seas caused huge waves at Porthcawl during Storm Ellen

Travel around Wales could be disrupted next week with strong gales set to return, the Met Office has warned.

The yellow 'be aware' warning will come into force just days after Wales was battered by up to 95mph (153km/h) winds that left homes without power, roads closed and delayed trains and buses.

Seven flood alerts across Wales remain in place ahead of the warning that will cover Wales from Tuesday at 09:00 BST until Wednesday at 15:00.

Winds could hit up to 60 mph (97km/h).

Bridges on Wales' major roads were affected as Storm Ellen hit Wales on Friday as the M48 Severn Bridge was shut and the A55 Britannia Bridge from the mainland to Anglesey had speed restrictions.

The Met Office has warned that delays are again "likely" to road, rail, air and ferry transport.

Men were pictured swimming and jumping into the sea at Saundersfoot in Pembrokeshire during Storm Ellen on Friday and were labelled "stupid" and "senseless" by the local harbour master.

Image copyright Gareth Davies Image caption The Saundersfoot harbour master says such behaviour "puts strain" on the emergency services

Forecasters have again reminded people living or staying on sea fronts and among coastal communities that they could be affected by spray and large waves.

Power cuts were reported across south Wales on Friday and the Met Office has warned "some short term loss of power is possible" next week.

Image copyright Martin Stockton Image caption The RNLI and coastguard warned of dangerous conditions in coastal areas ahead of Storm Ellen

"Gusts of wind are likely to exceed 50 mph for quite a few places, with exposed coasts and hills seeing gusts in excess of 60 mph," said the forecaster.

"Whilst not exceptional, winds this strong are unusual for August, with possible transport disruption and impacts on outdoor activities."