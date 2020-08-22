Image caption The festival has been running since 2004

A seaside town's annual Elvis Presley festival has been cancelled due to the pandemic.

It usually draws a crowd of 35,000 with 100 impersonators performing at 30 venues in Porthcawl, Bridgend county, at the end of September.

Festival founder Peter Phillips said current restrictions on live music at venues meant it could not go ahead.

He said musicians were among the last to be able to return to work in Wales due to the current restrictions.

"There is a whole industry on hold," said Mr Phillips.

There have been other calls for more financial support for freelance performers and technical crew hit by the pandemic.

The Welsh Government has pledged £53m for the arts.