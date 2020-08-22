Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption June: Some residents had only just returned to their homes following the flooding in February

Plans are being drawn up to protect a village which has been repeatedly hit by flooding.

Properties in Pentre in Rhondda Cynon Taf, have been affected four times since February.

About 180 tonnes of debris washed down the mountainside when Storm Dennis hit the village last winter.

In response, the council has designed a new culvert intake and overflow system above St Peter's Church and there are plans to install floodgates.

Council leader Andrew Morgan said the authority has spent £200,000 clearing culverts and watercourses.

A feasibility study is due to report by October which could lead to significant investment in flood protection, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Image caption A flood-damaged sofa was left on a pavement in Pentre

Other plans include fitting non-return valves on toilets in the event of further flooding with electricity points also raised inside properties.

Welsh Water blamed "inappropriate items" being flushed into a sewer for causing flooding earlier this month.

Residents had to leave homes after flooding in June, months after being flooded twice in February's storms.