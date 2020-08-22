Image copyright PA Media Image caption Sports centres around Wales were converted into temporary field hospitals from April

Two field hospitals set up to help cope with the coronavirus pandemic are to be converted back into leisure centres.

Carmarthenshire council said it hoped sports facilities in Llanelli and Carmarthen could begin operating from October.

Ysbyty Enfys Llanelli is being fully decommissioned but some bed capacity will be mothballed at Ysbyty Enfys Caerfyrddin.

Decisions are yet to be taken about two other temporary hospitals in the area.

Improvement works to tennis courts and the athletics track in Carmarthen are expected to be completed for an October re-opening date.

Final decisions are yet to be taken regarding temporary hospitals at Ysbyty Enfys Selwyn Samuel and Ysbyty Enfys Scarlets in Llanelli.

Carmarthenshire County Council, Llanelli Town Council and Parc Y Scarlets handed over facilities to support the NHS effort in the surrounding area April, and ease pressure on hospital services.

Councillor Peter Hughes Griffiths, the council's executive board member for culture, sport and tourism, said: "Whilst we can be thankful that these temporary hospitals were largely unused it is vitally important that we continue to take extra precautions to prevent further spread as much as we possibly can."