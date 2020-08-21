Emergency services are at the scene of a water rescue in Cardiff.

Police and the fire and ambulance services are dealing with an incident on the Rhymney River, near sports fields in Hartland Road, Rumney.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to carry out a "water rescue" at 17:51 BST on Friday. This is a breaking news story and will be updated as we get more information from the scene and emergency services.