Penarth: Newly-opened restaurant catches fire
- 21 August 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Firefighters are at the scene of a blaze at a newly-opened restaurant in the Vale of Glamorgan.
The Deck in Penarth Marina was busy with staff and customers when the fire began on Friday evening and it was evacuated.
Four appliances from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service were called to the bar and grill.
The restaurant, formerly known as Pier 64, opened for the first time about two weeks ago.