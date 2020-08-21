Image caption Flames could be seen through the roof of The Deck restaurant

Firefighters are at the scene of a blaze at a newly-opened restaurant in the Vale of Glamorgan.

The Deck in Penarth Marina was busy with staff and customers when the fire began on Friday evening and it was evacuated.

Four appliances from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service were called to the bar and grill.

The restaurant, formerly known as Pier 64, opened for the first time about two weeks ago.

Image caption The Deck is situated on the marina in Penarth