Numbers of deaths involving coronavirus in Wales have slowed in recent weeks

The number of people dying with coronavirus has fallen for the third month in a row, figures show.

In July, 70 people died with coronavirus, making up 2.7% of all deaths in Wales, according to Office for National Statistics data.

While coronavirus was the eighth highest cause of death in England, in Wales it was not in the top ten.

The number of people dying with Covid-19 in Wales has fallen since a peak in April.

Between January and 31 July this year, 20,967 deaths were recorded from all causes in Wales.

Of those, 10.8% were found to be due to coronavirus.

In July, 2.7% of the 2,548 deaths registered in Wales involved Covid-19, while in England it was involved in 3.5% of all deaths, of the 38,179 registered deaths.

In England more people died with coronavirus, than with influenza and pneumonia in July, but in Wales, the number was lower.

The report by the ONS said the number of people dying every day with coronavirus had "gradually decreased" from a peak of 70 on 8 April, to two on 31 July.

The ONS figures include deaths in all places and deaths when coronavirus is only suspected, and so are often higher than the figures released by Public Health Wales.

The figures provided by Public Health Wales mainly include deaths in hospitals.