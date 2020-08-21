Image copyright Geograph | Richard Hoare Image caption The pub, on Wrexham high street, was opened as a bank in 1905 and was a branch of Midland Bank and HSBC before it closed

Customers at a Wetherspoon pub are being told to be "vigilant" against Covid-19 symptoms after three members of staff tested positive.

Public Health Wales (PHW) told anyone who visited the North and South Wales Bank in Wrexham between 9 and 20 August to self-isolate if they get symptoms.

The first minister said he "wouldn't hesitate" to implement a local lockdown if there was community transmission.

PHW said it was investigating the causes of the three cases.

Dr Graham Brown, from PHW, said: "There is no evidence of transmission to customers at this stage, but we are advising anyone who visited the pub between 9 and 20 August to be vigilant for the symptoms of Coronavirus and to book a test straight away if symptoms occur.

"The identification of these cases is evidence that the Test, Trace, Protect strategy is working, and no outbreak has been declared."

On Wednesday, Eddie Gershon, from JD Wetherspoon, said the pub had spoken to PHW and did not need to take any further action.