Image copyright Michael Smith Image caption John Rees lived with his wife Eunice in Trealaw

A judge has ordered psychiatric reports on a woman accused of murdering an 88-year-old man at a shop.

Zara Radcliffe, 29, from Porth, is charged with stabbing John Rees from Trealaw at the Co-Op in Tylacelyn Road, Penygraig, Rhondda Cynon Taf, on 5 May.

She is also accused of attempting to murder Lisa Way, 53, Gaynor Saurin, 65, and Andrew Price, 58.

The case management hearing at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court heard it was unsure if she would be fit to plead.

A psychiatrist who examined Miss Radcliffe in July said she was "just about fit to plead".

But the court was told the defendant's mental health had "deteriorated" since that assessment.

Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Zara Radcliffe is accused of murdering 88-year-old John Rees

Jonathan Rees QC, defending, told the hearing that Ms Radcliffe had been sectioned in August and was being treated at Rampton high security hospital.

Judge Paul Thomas QC asked for further reports to determine whether Ms Radcliffe was fit to plead by the next hearing on 11 September.

A potential trial date of 19 October has been set at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court.

Ms Radcliffe remains in custody at Rampton.