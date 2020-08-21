Storm Ellen: Power cut affects hundreds of homes amid warning
- 21 August 2020
Hundreds of homes in south Wales have been left without power after a weather warning for high wind from Storm Ellen.
Western Power Distribution has reported 323 homes without power in Caerphilly county, 175 in Monmouthshire and 63 in the Vale of Glamorgan.
The company said it was working to reconnect all properties by 08:00 BST.
The M48 Severn Bridge is closed in both directions and a 30mph speed limit is in place on the A55 Britannia Bridge to Anglesey due to high winds.