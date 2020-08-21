Image copyright Martin Stockton Image caption The RNLI and Coastguard had warned of dangerous conditions in coastal areas, such as in Pendine, Pembrokeshire

Hundreds of homes in south Wales have been left without power after a weather warning for high wind from Storm Ellen.

Western Power Distribution has reported 323 homes without power in Caerphilly county, 175 in Monmouthshire and 63 in the Vale of Glamorgan.

The company said it was working to reconnect all properties by 08:00 BST.

The M48 Severn Bridge is closed in both directions and a 30mph speed limit is in place on the A55 Britannia Bridge to Anglesey due to high winds.