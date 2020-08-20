Coronavirus: Three staff test positive at Wrexham Wetherspoon
Three staff have tested positive for coronavirus at a Wetherspoon pub on a high street in a Welsh town.
Staff from the North and South Wales Bank in Wrexham had tested positive, said Eddie Gershon from JD Wetherspoon.
He said a number of other staff who work at the pub - a former bank - are now self-isolating.
Mr Gershon added the pub had spoken to Public Health Wales and does not need to take any further action.
Dr Graham Brown, from Public Health Wales, said: "Public Health Wales is working with Wrexham council to investigate a small number of cases of coronavirus associated with the North and South Wales Bank pub in Wrexham.
"The identification of these cases is evidence that the Test, Trace, Protect strategy is working, and no outbreak has been declared."