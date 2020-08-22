Image copyright Harley Edwards Image caption Children have become a part of workouts for people training at home

Children and pets joining in, having to pause for the postman and not being able to work out to the most upbeat songs because of copyright issues.

Lockdown brought many challenges for the fitness industry - including running a bikini boot camp online.

But with people living busy lives, some believe it simply hastened the pace of change that was coming anyway.

"I had plans to run an online members-only group before lockdown," said instructor Harley Edwards.

"It just turned out the timing was perfect for me."

After gyms shut in March, the 24-year-old started a Zoom class with membership growing quickly to 350 and the Cardiff-based instructor was soon doing two live sessions, seven days a week.

Just before lockdown, Harley also started using resistance bands in her routines, saying the timing "was great as it was a perfect piece of home equipment" and she is now having yoga mats made, as more and more people want to work out in their living rooms.

After running three bikini boot camps this year, the fourth of these 30-day challenge also moved seamlessly on to Zoom, all apart from the soundtrack, as she found there were lots of copyright issues around using music on live videos.

Going forward, she said: "I like to mix it between the gym and online. But for lots of people, from home is perfect as they can catch up on so many different workouts to suit their own life schedule and abilities."

Gin tasting is perhaps not the first thing you would associate with working out, but it is another example of how fitness classes have changed since lockdown.

Lindsay Sian White from Swansea has organised social gatherings and charity quiz nights with her clients, as well as becoming a friendly ear to listen to their problems during what has been a tough time.

While physically, coronavirus pushed them apart, in many other ways it brought them closer together, as she realised after logging on to Zoom 10 minutes before a class to prepare.

"The women wouldn't stop chatting. The interaction was priceless with some saying 'I don't know what I would've done (without the class), if I'd still be married'," she said.

"It has changed the industry massively, people can see how local and family-owned gyms have reacted compared to the bigger ones.

"Women like individuality, being part of something, being competitive and around like-minded women. They can thrive if you're close enough to your clients."

With her studio closed, Lindsay devised training programmes for 60 clients to "take them out of their comfort zones" at home but also put a big emphasis on their mental wellbeing for those struggling with home schooling and work.

"Some couldn't see light at the end of the tunnel, so there was a fair amount of social interaction," she added, which is where the idea to have gin sent out and a distillery give an online tasting class came from.

Many professional people and mothers are now comfortable working out at home and see it as the way forward, she added.

"It takes some people 40 minutes to get to and from the gym, and how they look after can be a barrier - dripping with sweat, soaking, red face, hair all over the place.

"There's a perception your make-up has to be perfect, coming in and out looking the same, but we are there to get results.

"At home, you can have a shower straight away, and they have got the day to themselves then."

Helen Courtney-Hinsch said after being furloughed, classes became "a lifeline to ensure I kept my sanity and wellbeing".

Sas Richards thought she would hate working out at home, but said: "I've lost weight and got in better shape at home."

Trainer HelenMarie Wilson, from Cardiff, said lockdown has made everyone more flexible, with no travelling time, classes can fit in around things such as working from home.

"I also feel like I connected with clients in a different way - meeting their children, partners and pets at times," she added.