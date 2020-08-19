Image copyright Geograph | Jaggery Image caption The cycle cafe would have been built near the lakes in Llantarnam, Cwmbran

Plans for a cycle cafe have been rejected over a lack of parking.

The proposal would have seen a cycle cafe at Llantarnam Lakes in Cwmbran, Torfaen, but was rejected by the county council.

The council's highways team said the 360m (1,200ft) walk between the cafe and staff car park was too far and that many visitors would travel by car.

The applicant, Kelly Eroglu, said she was "extremely disappointed" by the decision and would appeal.

Ms Eroglu told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "Most of the people wouldn't be driving to the cafe, they'd be walking or cycling. I am extremely disappointed by this decision.

"It takes three minutes to walk from the staff car park and the council says this is too far. People working in Pontypool town centre have a seven-minute walk to work, it doesn't make sense."

Image caption Kelly Eroglu said she would appeal the council's decision

Speaking in support of the development, Alan Slade, who represents Llantarnam ward said the development was an "absolutely great idea".

"This coffee shop would provide an attractive destination and would provide somewhere people would want to walk and cycle to," he said.

The council's highways team manager Craig Williams said he recognised that some customers would walk and cycle to the cafe, however "a number of customers would travel by car".

Meanwhile councillor Stuart Ashley said of the location: "It's not a natural cycle route. It's ponds for fishing."