River Tawe rescue: Boys clinging to tree branch rescued at Trebanos
Two teenagers were rescued from a river as they clung to a branch from an overhanging tree.
The boys were pulled from the water by firefighters on Tuesday afternoon using wading gear and ropes.
Police also attended the rescue at the River Tawe in Trebanos, Neath Port Talbot, and the youngsters were checked over by the ambulance service.
The fire service warned swimming in rivers can result in cold water shock, which can be fatal.
Karen Jones, from Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service, said: "This incident highlights the dangers of playing, paddling or swimming at unsupervised, un-lifeguarded sites such as lakes, quarries reservoirs and rivers."