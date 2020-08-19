Image copyright Matthew Horwood Image caption People are advised to take care on the coast in the coming days

Further strong winds have been forecast across Wales leading to a warning to take care in coastal areas.

The Met Office said gusts of up to 60mph (97kmh) are possible on the coast and on higher ground from 04:00 BST until 18:00 on Friday.

It follows a warning of strong winds for coastal areas on Wednesday and Thursday.

The RNLI and Coastguard have warned of "dangerous sea conditions, involving large swells, and spring tides".

Image caption Storm Ellen is due to bring "very severe and destructive winds" to Ireland on Wednesday

Chris Cousens, of the RNLI, said: "When we experience conditions such as this, especially during the summer when the region is busy with visitors, it is incredibly important that those heading to the coast keep themselves safe by choosing a lifeguarded beach where possible and visiting within the patrol hours of 10:00 and 18:00."

Storm Ellen, which contains remnants of Tropical Storm Kyle, will move into the west coast of Ireland on Wednesday, bringing "very severe and destructive winds".

People who are near the coast are advised to take extra precautions.