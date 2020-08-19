Image copyright Alex Seabrook Image caption Cladding on the blocks will be replaced with solid aluminium of the same colour

Grenfell-style cladding on student flats in Cardiff is set to be removed more than three years after the deadly tower block fire in London.

Lumis Student Living on Tyndall Street has aluminium composite material (ACM) cladding, similar to that on the block where 72 people died in June 2017.

The cladding, which stops rainwater getting into walls, will be replaced by non-combustible solid aluminium.

Work to make the 602 flats in Cardiff safe was sought and approved in July.

The two blocks of purpose-built student accommodation were originally given planning permission in 2013.

Cardiff Council granted permission for the improvements after an officer's report said the changes were needed "due to concerns over the combustibility of the existing cladding".

However, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said Viridis Real Estate Services had not answered its questions on how long the work would take, and why planning permission was only applied for on 13 July.