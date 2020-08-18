Warning as 70mph gusts forecast for parts of Wales
- 18 August 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-wales-53827438?intlink_from_url=https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk&link_location=live-reporting-storyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Strong winds of up to 70mph have been forecast across parts of Wales with a warning issued about possible disruption.
The Met Office said coastal areas would be affected by the gusty weather from Wednesday evening.
While winds may temporarily ease on Thursday morning, a band of heavy rain could move in later bringing with it some "locally squally winds".
A warning is in place from 20:00 BST on Wednesday until 23:59 on Thursday.