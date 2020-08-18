Image copyright MEt Office

Strong winds of up to 70mph have been forecast across parts of Wales with a warning issued about possible disruption.

The Met Office said coastal areas would be affected by the gusty weather from Wednesday evening.

While winds may temporarily ease on Thursday morning, a band of heavy rain could move in later bringing with it some "locally squally winds".

A warning is in place from 20:00 BST on Wednesday until 23:59 on Thursday.