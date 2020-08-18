Image caption Aberavon Beach is a popular spot for families and dog walkers

A human jaw bone found on a beach last year is about 5,000 years old, police have said.

South Wales Police received a call on 29 November after it was discovered on Aberavon Beach in Port Talbot.

The force was initially unsure whether it was a human or animal bone and sent it away for analysis that showed it was from a human.

Since then, in a bid to find out the person's identity, more investigations determined the age of the bone.