Wales

Human jaw bone found on Aberavon beach is 5,000 years old

  • 18 August 2020
Aberavon Beach
Image caption Aberavon Beach is a popular spot for families and dog walkers

A human jaw bone found on a beach last year is about 5,000 years old, police have said.

South Wales Police received a call on 29 November after it was discovered on Aberavon Beach in Port Talbot.

The force was initially unsure whether it was a human or animal bone and sent it away for analysis that showed it was from a human.

Since then, in a bid to find out the person's identity, more investigations determined the age of the bone.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites