Teenager admits firing replica gun in Penarth
- 18 August 2020
A teenager has admitted firing a replica gun and a racially aggravated assault in the Vale of Glamorgan.
The 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named, was involved in the incident in Redlands Road, Penarth, on Thursday.
Three blanks were fired from the imitation firearm and the boy's defence solicitor said while his client did not carry out an assault, he was present for it.
The boy was remanded by Cardiff Youth Court until 8 September for sentencing.