Image caption Heulwen Pronath says it is not the first time she has been attacked for the way she looks

A woman recovering from cancer claims she was kicked and punched in a homophobic attack by two men who took exception to her T-shirt and tattoos.

Heulwen Pronath was approached on a footpath in her hometown of Lampeter, Ceredigion, while walking her dog.

She said the men pushed her to the ground, kicked and punched her, and made comments about her top, which said "Yes, my girlfriend gave me this".

Dyfed-Powys Police said it was treating the matter as a hate crime.

The attack happened at about 15:35 BST on Friday near Cae Dash, on a footpath near the River Teifi.

Ms Pronath, who is recovering from surgery and chemotherapy for breast cancer, hurt her back and suffered scrapes on her face.

Image caption The attack happened on a footpath near Cae Dash in Lampeter

The 45-year-old said she was "really shocked" to be attacked in Lampeter, although it had happened to her elsewhere.

"This is not the first time," she said.

"I've been assaulted a few times just because of how I look and what I wear. Not in this area, but in New Quay and Carmarthen."

Ms Pronath added: "There's been a few other cases as well in Lampeter, but people don't tend to come forward to report them and I thought it was about time someone took a stand."

She urged other LGBT people not to be afraid to speak out, saying "be who you are".

Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed the force was investigating an alleged hate crime and is appealing for witnesses to come forward.