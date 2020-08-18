Image caption Margaret Evans was worried for her pets as water started rising in her home

An animal lover has recalled how she had to save her pets as water started rising in her home during Monday's heavy downpours.

Water had poured down the mountain near Margaret Evans' property, tearing up tarmac from the lane near by.

Within a matter of minutes her house of 34 years in Abercraf, Powys, was flooded.

Of her cats and dogs, she said: "If we weren't here, they would have just drowned in the kitchen."

Her cupboards, table, chairs and china cabinets were all damaged. Her washing machine was floating.

But her biggest concern was for her animals.

"The cats were in the other room, they were swimming, so we took them upstairs," Mrs Evans said.

"And we have two chihuahuas.

Mrs Evans said she had never seen flooding like it in the village before.

"We were lucky we were here," she said.

Mrs Evans was making tea when she saw "a bit of water coming down."

"I told my daughter to move her car, then within 10 minutes it was just running down the road here like a river," she said.

"I couldn't believe how much water had come down and in so little time."

Powys council workers have been cleaning up, removing rubble and unblocking the stream which runs down Tanyrallt Road, which Mrs Evans lives on, since Monday night.

The rains brought flooding to a number of homes across parts of mid Wales.

Ystradgynlais and Abercraf, both in Powys, were the worst affected areas while emergency services were also called to pump out properties in Cardigan, Ceredigion.

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service received dozens of calls from people whose homes had been flooded.

It was caused by heavy localised downpours.