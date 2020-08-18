Hare-brained rabbit released from car engine

Image copyright Wales news service Image caption It is not known how the animal got itself inside the engine compartment

A hare-brained stowaway was found when a mechanic was called in to investigate a "scratching and rattling" in a car.

Garage owner Gari Wyn Jones, of Caernarfon, Gwynedd, saw a rabbit's nose twitch from behind the dashboard.

The 64-year-old said: "We started stripping the car apart when all of a sudden out popped this little face of a little baby bunny rabbit."

The animal was put in a box until the car's owners - who also have a number of pet rabbits - came to retrieve it.

"No-one really knows how the rabbit got there," said Mr Jones of Ceir Cymru garage.

"The people who own the car have a lot of pets and a lot of rabbits - and they must have left the car door open for it to hop on board.

"The mystery of the whole thing was that you couldn't see anything in there until we took it apart."

Image copyright Wales news service Image caption The rabbit could only be seen once the mechanic started taking the car apart

The "relieved" family collected the car and rabbit.

"The wellbeing of our customers and the wellbeing of their animals are all part and parcel of the care we give," said Mr Jones.