Hare-brained rabbit released from car engine
A hare-brained stowaway was found when a mechanic was called in to investigate a "scratching and rattling" in a car.
Garage owner Gari Wyn Jones, of Caernarfon, Gwynedd, saw a rabbit's nose twitch from behind the dashboard.
The 64-year-old said: "We started stripping the car apart when all of a sudden out popped this little face of a little baby bunny rabbit."
The animal was put in a box until the car's owners - who also have a number of pet rabbits - came to retrieve it.
"No-one really knows how the rabbit got there," said Mr Jones of Ceir Cymru garage.
"The people who own the car have a lot of pets and a lot of rabbits - and they must have left the car door open for it to hop on board.
"The mystery of the whole thing was that you couldn't see anything in there until we took it apart."
The "relieved" family collected the car and rabbit.
- Thousands vote flat-faced rabbits top of cuteness survey
- Birmingham 'cat whisperer' rescues 15th trapped pet in a year
- Dogs rescued after eight days in Essex hole
"The wellbeing of our customers and the wellbeing of their animals are all part and parcel of the care we give," said Mr Jones.