Coronavirus: London trains from Wrexham and Holyhead return
- 18 August 2020
Direct trains between north Wales and London are being restored for the first time since lockdown.
Avanti West Coast said the extra services from 7 September meant "more room for social distancing" on-board.
It said direct links between Wrexham and London would return, and there would a train between Holyhead and Euston.
The firm said customers should reserve their seats and wear face masks at stations and on trains.