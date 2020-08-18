Wales

Coronavirus: London trains from Wrexham and Holyhead return

  • 18 August 2020
Avanti train Image copyright Avanti West Coast
Image caption Direct links between Wrexham and London return in September

Direct trains between north Wales and London are being restored for the first time since lockdown.

Avanti West Coast said the extra services from 7 September meant "more room for social distancing" on-board.

It said direct links between Wrexham and London would return, and there would a train between Holyhead and Euston.

The firm said customers should reserve their seats and wear face masks at stations and on trains.

