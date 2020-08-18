Image copyright Avanti West Coast Image caption Direct links between Wrexham and London return in September

Direct trains between north Wales and London are being restored for the first time since lockdown.

Avanti West Coast said the extra services from 7 September meant "more room for social distancing" on-board.

It said direct links between Wrexham and London would return, and there would a train between Holyhead and Euston.

The firm said customers should reserve their seats and wear face masks at stations and on trains.