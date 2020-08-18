Image caption Students gathered outside the Senedd last weekend to protest against the grading system

The chief of the Welsh exam board has said he is "disappointed" about a U-turn in how grades are awarded to A-level and GCSE students this year.

Results estimated by teachers will now be used rather than those produced by an algorithm.

There had been outrage after 42% of A-level grades in Wales were downgraded because of the system.

Ian Morgan, chief executive of the WJEC exam board, said he accepted there had been "anomalies".

But he said grade averages would have increased by the usual annual amount under the standardisation system - whereas awarding teachers' estimated grades will see a "significantly" bigger increase.

'Huge amount of rigour'

Mr Morgan said the effects of that increase would linger into 2021's results.

"We feel for the individual students and their families," he told BBC Radio Wales.

"I can clearly see some of the anomalies that have come out of the standardisation process and how that's impacted individuals.

"There was never any intent in that process to affect individuals the way they have been, it was about ensuring they were able to maintain some kind of standard of outcomes from previous years and into future years."

Mr Morgan said the standardisation process had not been about "trusting or distrusting teachers", but using their assessments as part of a wider context.

"To some extent I probably am [disappointed], I think there's a huge amount of rigour that's gone into the standardisation process.

"I'm not here to try and question the effort teachers have put in, these were a complex set of circumstances and teachers have worked diligently, I'm sure, to provide that information to us.

"I think that information is just part of a wider set of data that we've used. While it is a key element of what we've done, it's only part of the process that's been undertaken."

Mr Morgan said the way grades had been calculated was similar to the usual process of moderating teacher-assessed coursework and exam results.

"The processes that we've undertaken are not significantly different to what we've done any other academic year.

"We always standardise and moderate examinations and coursework, we've got the same kind of principles we would normally adopt, the only difference this year being we've got the teacher assessments rather than examination assessments in the mix."

Mr Morgan acknowledged there were "imperfections" with some students not receiving the correct grades - but said these would have been weeded out during the appeals process.

Many pupils who had been downgraded had reported missing out on university placements as a result, and that their final grades had not reflected their marks during the year or mock results.

Image caption Students had called on the Welsh Government to trust teachers' grades

"These are very difficult times for everybody involved and what we've tried to do... is holistically come up with a model that provides solutions that are the fairest possible in the circumstances," Mr Morgan said.

"Clearly what's been identified is there are some anomalies, but there was an appeals process in place that would have helped to deal with some of those.

"I don't think I'm embarrassed at all. What we've done is worked within the parameters provided and implemented those to the best of our ability.

"I absolutely understand there are learners who have been impacted by this. We always knew there would be imperfections."

Standardising grades 'is fairer'

First Minister Mark Drakeford said the original process was "fairer" than that used elsewhere in the UK, and was "more based on evidence".

But he said the decision to award estimated grades instead was taken because "we heard early in the day that things were moving elsewhere" in the United Kingdom.

"We were determined that we would have a level playing field where our young people were not disadvantaged," he said.

Many students celebrated when they learned they would be awarded the grades they felt they deserved.

Maia Gould, from Llangorse, near Brecon, thought her dreams of a career in medicine were in jeopardy after being awarded A*, B, C and D instead of her predicted A*, A, A, B.

Image caption Maia Gould is now hopeful she can pursue a career in medicine

She said the announcement over centre-assessed grades was "an absolute triumph for all Welsh students".

Students in England and Northern Ireland will also have their results based on teacher estimates, in decisions taken on Monday.

Pupils in Scotland had their exam results upgraded last week after an outcry.