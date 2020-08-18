Image caption Camper vans and caravans are allowed to park in designated bays

There are calls for camper vans to be banned after reported problems on the Welsh coastline.

Dozens of vans and motor homes are taking up parking spaces for days, an Aberystwyth councillor says, claiming it is damaging the local economy.

Waste disposal in public toilets, drains and on the beach are also causing concern.

Ceredigion council said signs asking people to park considerately were being considered.

Councillor Endaf Edwards said it was ruining the local economy, with four designated caravan parking spaces in the town but 50 spotted parked there at one time.

He called for them to be banned completely, claiming the vans park too close to one another, overhang pavements and take up too many car parking spaces.

"I've seen 29 there myself, but I've heard that there can be up to 50 parked there overnight.

"They overrun the pavements and are a detriment to the local economy because parking is already scarce here."

Camper vans and caravans have also been seen parking in the RNLI reserved spaces, he said.

Mr Edwards said: "They rid their foul waste in the public toilets and in the road drains.

"The mains sewage system isn't designed to cope with the chemicals that are in these vehicles.

"It's not good for the environment or for our efforts to get the Blue Flag back on this beach."

Ruth Davies, who walks along the promenade in Aberystwyth every day, said: "There are far too many camper vans down the bottom end and the mess they leave is unbelievable.

"They're just using the prom as a toilet. It's very unhealthy for everybody."

'Inconsiderate behaviour'

Ceredigion council said arrangements for the use of car parks were "subject to ongoing monitoring and review".

"The council is aware of individual instances of inconsiderate behaviour and will consider erecting additional signs asking visitors to park considerately and to be responsible during their time here. If problems persist additional measures will be considered and taken."

Pembrokeshire council has been staging early morning patrols and issuing fines of up to £70 to tackle the rise in so-called "wild camping".

Gwynedd has also seen an increase, with the local authority asking visitors to use only licensed camping and caravan sites.