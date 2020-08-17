Image copyright Robert Melen Image caption Water levels rose into homes

Heavy rain has brought flash flooding to a number of homes across parts of mid Wales.

Ystradgynlais and Abercraf in Powys were the worst affected areas while emergency services were also called to pump out properties in Cardigan, Ceredigion.

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service received dozens of calls from people whose homes had been flooded.

The flooding was caused by heavy localised downpours.