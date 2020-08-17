Image copyright family photo Image caption Barry Davies was devoted family man, RNLI crewman and karate instructor, his family said

The family of a police officer who died following a jet-ski incident in Gwynedd has paid tribute to "a true gentleman".

Barry Davies, 49, was pulled from the water at about 16:30 BST on Saturday, but died at the scene.

Hundreds of tributes were paid on social media to the North Wales Police officer who was off-duty when he died.

On Monday, his family said in a statement his job was one "he loved and was dedicated to".

They added: "He also took great pleasure in being an RNLI crewman and karate instructor.

"He lived his life to the full, spending precious and quality time with his partner and two daughters.

"He was a beloved son, loving partner, doting father, caring brother and a dear friend and colleague to all that were blessed to know him."

The family also thanked everyone who sent messages of support.