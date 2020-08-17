Fire closes Thornhill Miller & Carter steakhouse
- 17 August 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A steakhouse restaurant has been closed after a fire broke out in the dining area.
It started at about 04:40 BST on Monday at the Thornhill Miller & Carter restaurant in Cardiff.
Firefighters from Caerphilly, Whitchurch and Cardiff Central were called and brought the blaze under control.
Staff announced on Facebook with "a heavy heart" the restaurant will be closed until further notice.