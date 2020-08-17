Image copyright Google Image caption Staff announced to diners on social media that they will not now be able to open until repairs are completed

A steakhouse restaurant has been closed after a fire broke out in the dining area.

It started at about 04:40 BST on Monday at the Thornhill Miller & Carter restaurant in Cardiff.

Firefighters from Caerphilly, Whitchurch and Cardiff Central were called and brought the blaze under control.

Staff announced on Facebook with "a heavy heart" the restaurant will be closed until further notice.