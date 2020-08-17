Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Sgwd yr Eira falls are a popular visitor attraction

A 72-year-old woman had to be rescued after falling at a waterfall.

The woman had been walking towards Sgwd yr Eira in the Brecon Beacons when she slipped in the Pontneddfechan Dinas Rock area on Sunday afternoon.

The woman, from Dorchester who was visiting family, injured her hip and was unable to continue walking.

Air ambulance paramedics gave her pain relief but because of the rocky terrain a coastguard helicopter was called to take her to hospital.

A crew flew from St Athan in the Vale of Glamorgan, and she was winched aboard the helicopter on a stretcher.

Last week police and national park officials urged visitors to stay away from "Waterfall Country" around Pontneddfechan and Glynneath due to crowd levels.