Image caption Students gathered outside the Senedd at the weekend to protest against the grading system

The cabinet members for education at six Welsh councils say they have "no confidence" in the system which has allocated this year's A-level results.

It comes after 42% of A-level grades predicted by teachers were lowered by the exams watchdog.

Education Minister Kirsty Williams has allowed appeals if "there is evidence" pupils should have had higher grades.

But a letter, signed by senior figures at north Wales' councils, said the system was unfair.

"We do not feel that the process has been fair and robust especially to vulnerable learners who have been Welsh Government priority during this term," the letter said.

It was from the education portfolio holders representing the six north Wales local authorities, their chief officers, the Regional School Improvement Consortium, GwE and secondary headteachers.

The letter calls on Ms Williams to undertake an "urgent review" of the situation.

"It is quite clear that the A-level brand has been protected at the expense of individual learners who have missed out on forecasted grades when national distribution has reached school level."

It said in some schools nearly 70% of grades had been downgraded.

"This has resulted in individual pupils being awarded grades by WJEC where schools can't explain the rationale behind the awarding," the letter says.

"Too many pupils in north Wales are at a significant risk of being disadvantaged and missing out on opportunities to the future employment pathways of their choice when compared to their peers in other countries in the UK, especially Scotland.

"Schools report that they have no confidence in the present appeal process."

It also expresses concern the same will happen when GCSE results are revealed on Thursday.

Image caption Suzy Davies calls for guarantees to be given over appeals

This view was reiterated by education spokeswoman for the Welsh Conservatives Suzy Davies who said there is "a stronger case" for using teacher-predicted grades for GCSE pupils.

She described A-level results that have come out as "unfair" and said guarantees over the appeals process must be given in the next 24 to 48 hours or there should be no alternative than to use teachers' predicted grades.

"The process promised to bring fairness," she told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast with Claire Summers.

"But it hasn't. If there is no prompt guarantee (over appeals), confidence in that will dissolve as well."

Plaid Cymru's education spokesman Rhun ap Iorwerth said he had never been contacted by so many people about a "terrible injustice" and said he was concerned about the impact of the results on the medical profession.

Mr ap Iorwerth said his daughter has been refused her choice to study medicine and biomedical science in Cardiff after she was given lower grades than predicted.

"They've told her they can't accept her as she hasn't got the grades, but if you can get your appeal back by 31 August, we will keep the place open for you.

"But is that going to happen, with tens of thousands of pupils appealing? It's a kick in the teeth.

"I know at least half a dozen who wanted to do medicine but have not been given the grades they were expected to... There are going to be young people downgrading their own expectations, because they have been told by the government they are not as good as they actually are."

Image copyright Emily Mundy Image caption Emily Mundy has been rejected to study medicine after her grades were downgraded

Emily Mundy, from Anglesey, was offered places at Manchester and Birmingham to train for her dream job as a doctor.

During lockdown the 18-year-old volunteered three times a week at Ysbyty Gwynedd on wards, handing out teas and coffees and chatting to patients.

But after getting a B in chemistry, despite being predicted an A, she was rejected from all the universities she put as her choices and may now have to wait a year before she can go to university.

"I was pretty hopeful I would get in, I was pretty hopeful I would get the grades I wanted seeing as I did pretty well in my GCSEs," she said.

"They have told me that the best thing I can do is to appeal because the centre grade was an A. If I get the appeal result by 7 September, then they will be able to get me in.

"If I don't then I will have to resit the exam, or I will even have to do it next year, or I will have to go to university next year."

When Emily took part in a UCAS test, she was in the top 10% in the UK.

The Welsh Parliament is on its summer break, but the Children, Young People and Education Committee has been recalled and will meet on Tuesday.

The exam board WJEC is set to outline further details on the process to submit appeals early in the week.

The Welsh Government said more than 4,000 students would benefit from the guarantee that no final grade would be lower than an AS grade.

"This is around 15% of all A-level students and makes a significant difference to the overall impact of variations between final grades and centre assessed grades," said a spokesperson.

"Even before the AS floor, 94% of the grades are the same as or within one grade of the centre assessed grades."

A spokesperson said Qualification Wales and the WJEC would share the full details but appeals could now be made where there was evidence of internal assessments judged by the school or college to be at a higher grade than the grade awarded.