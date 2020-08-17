Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Councils can put the money towards extra cleaning in schools

More than £260m will be distributed to local authorities in Wales to help them plan for the rest of the year, the Welsh Government has said.

It brings the amount of support for councils during the coronavirus pandemic to nearly half a billion pounds.

It is hoped it will help cover increased costs and loss of income, and fund extra cleaning in schools.

The cash comes as part of preparations for further peaks of the virus.

The funds will be allocated on a claims basis.

Julie James, Wales' Minister for Housing and Local Government, said: "Our local authorities have done a fantastic job of rising to the challenges of Covid-19, but we recognise the financial impact this has had on them."

Finance Minister Rebecca Evans added: "This new package of financial support recognises the scale of the unprecedented challenges being faced by authorities across Wales and provides them with the certainty they need to continue to respond to the crisis and prepare for the rest of the financial year."