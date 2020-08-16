Image copyright Matthew Horwood Image caption Happy students in Swansea on Thursday but not all A-level pupils got the grades they expected

A petition calling for students to receive teacher predicted exam grades has been signed by 22,000 people.

It was set up after 42% of A-level grades predicted by teachers were lowered by the exams watchdog.

The results prompted an outcry with protests planned at the Senedd in Cardiff Bay on Sunday.

Education Minister Kirsty Williams has confirmed appeals will be allowed if "there is evidence" pupils should have received higher grades.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, exams were cancelled this year, with students' final grades based on teachers' estimations.

Results overall improved on 2019 figures for the very top grades and at grades A* to C.

But 42% were downgraded by exams watchdog, Qualifications Wales, after it judged the grades were "too generous".

On Wednesday, hours before students found out their results, the education minister guaranteed that no-one would get a lower grade in their A-level than they achieved in their AS result.

How many grades were adjusted? Proportion of final A-level grades relating to original assessments

The petition wants all students receiving grades this year to be given those predicted by teachers, with GCSE results due on Thursday.

It said the grades process "does not treat Welsh students as individuals".

"This will disadvantage Welsh young people in their future life chances, which is unfair," it said.

Plaid Cymru education spokeswoman Sian Gwenllian told BBC Radio Wales Sunday Supplement programme that GCSE students "must be really worried now, looking forward to Thursday and thinking gosh, you know, am I gonna be downgraded too?"

'Chaos'

Some A-level students have spoken of getting results up to two grades lower than predicted, and being rejected by universities after not meeting required grades.

Ms Gwenllian, who represents Arfon in the Senedd, said: "It's quite obvious that this moderation system has thrown up all this chaos."

First year A-Level student Cai Parry, from Cardiff, who has organised a protest in Cardiff Bay on Sunday, said the grades appeals process was "too little too late" for those trying to secure university places in September.

"I hope that teacher assessed grades will be fully instated," he said.

The Welsh Parliament is on its summer break, but the Children, Young People and Education Committee has been recalled and will meet on Tuesday.