Pupils can appeal A-level grades if they are lower than what was predicted by teachers following an outcry over results.

Pupils had accused the Welsh Government of "abandoning them" after 42% of grades were lowered by the exams watchdog.

Education Minister Kirsty Williams has confirmed appeals will be allowed if "there is evidence" pupils should have received higher grades.

She said it gave "clarity" to students.

Ms Williams said the broadening of appeals by Qualifications Wales, meant students could now appeal if there was "evidence of internal assessments that has been judged by the school or college to be at a higher grade than the grade they have been awarded".

The Welsh Government had faced backlash from students, teachers, education bodies, and some of its own backbenchers, following the publication of A-level results on Thursday.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, exams were cancelled this year, with students' final grades based on teachers' estimations.

But the exam watchdog, Qualifications Wales, lowered more than 40% of grades in a standardisation process after finding some teachers had been "too generous".

How many grades were adjusted? Proportion of final A-level grades relating to original assessments

On Wednesday, hours before students found out their results, the education minister guaranteed that no-one would get a lower grade in their A-level than they achieved in their AS result.

Ms Williams had said she had to act to stop Welsh students being "disadvantaged" following changes to results in England, and Scotland.

But with the last-minute intervention coming after results had already been sent to schools and colleges, there are concerns that universities may judge applications on the grades already issued, before that revision takes effect.

Some students have spoken of getting results up to two grades lower than predicted, and being rejected by universities after not meeting required grades.

The latest guidance from Qualifications Wales now states:

An appeal can now be made on the grounds that there is evidence of internal assessment that has been judged by the school or college to be at a higher grade than the calculated grade awarded.

Internal assessment evidence will need to meet specific criteria "which is being finalised and will be published shortly".

If the appeal is successful, the learner's grade will be revised "to be the same as their internal assessment grade" but no higher than the centre assessment grade.

The watchdog said: "We have worked closely with WJEC [exam board] and considered the changes being introduced in England to find the best way forward for Welsh learners.

As a result, it said, it was extending the grounds for appeal for this summer's GCSE, AS and A levels, and the Welsh Bacc qualifications.

The Welsh Government's, WJEC and Qualifications Wales handling of the exam results process is set to be examined by a Senedd committee next week.

Plaid Cymru's leader Adam Price has urged the Welsh Government to ensure pupils in Wales are awarded lower grades received their predicted results instead.

"I would rather trust in teachers than an algorithm when it comes to a fair assessment of how a pupil would perform in an exam," he said.

Conservative MS Darren Millar earlier had called the situation "a mess" and urged a review.

"There have been A-grades downgraded to D's and B's to U's without any explanation or justification as to why these decisions have been made, and without regard to evidence provided by teachers on the progress of their students."