Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Caught on camera: Lightning strikes house in Wrexham

More heavy showers and thunderstorms could lead to flooding on Saturday, according to the Met Office.

The yellow weather warning covers 11 council areas across a swathe of south Wales.

But a further warning has been extended across the whole of Wales on Sunday and Monday, the Met Office has said.

Places could see up to 30mm (1in) in an hour and up to 50mm in three hours on Saturday, with 90mm (3.5in) in some places on Sunday.

Saturday's warning covers Blaenau Gwent, Bridgend, Caerphilly, Cardiff, Merthyr Tydfil, Monmouthshire, Neath Port Talbot, Newport, Rhondda Cynon Taff, Torfaen and Vale of Glamorgan.

The Met Office said Monday's thunderstorms may be accompanied by large hail stones, frequent lightning and gusty winds.

Thunderstorms have brought flash flooding and power cuts to parts of Wales throughout the week, prompted by the spell of hot and humid air across parts of the UK.