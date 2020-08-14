Image caption Many businesses in Aberystwyth have been able to put out extra tables thanks to the road closures

Town centres in one part of Wales will remain closed to traffic "until at least October", the council has said.

Ceredigion council introduced pedestrianised "safe zones" in four towns last month to help businesses and maintain social distancing.

Some traders labelled it a "step too far", but the council said the results of a recent survey were "encouraging".

A new traffic order will allow road closures to continue for the next 18 months, the council added.

"The current view is that the safe zones will need to be in place until at least October, but this will be continually reviewed and amended if needed and in line with the number of coronavirus cases in the county," the council said in a statement.

Image caption Traders in New Quay initially criticised Ceredigion council's plan for vehicle-free safe zones

Despite some positive feedback in the 2,065 responses - 64% either agreed or strongly agreed with the principle of creating safe zones - the council said 51% of people believed the impact on disabled people was negative.

"We have created more disabled parking spaces and are looking to make further improvements where possible," the council continued.

"We are meeting frequently with Ceredigion Disability Forum to identify and solve disabled access and car parking issues."

Ceredigion council said it would make some changes to the road closures following its survey, including:

Removing barriers outside Victoria Terrace, Aberystwyth, and along the promenade

Removing through traffic restrictions near Castle Street and St James' Square, Aberystwyth

Providing more disabled parking, particularly in Aberystwyth and Cardigan

Widening of footways in Aberaeron

More information about all of the changes can be found on the council website.