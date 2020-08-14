Image copyright Google Image caption The 2 Sisters plant in Anglesey was closed for two weeks due to an outbreak of coronavirus

A coronavirus outbreak at a meat processing factory in north Wales has been declared over by public health officials.

Some 217 coronavirus cases were found among the 560 staff at 2 Sisters on Anglesey and the chicken plant was temporarily shut for two weeks.

A local lockdown was considered in Llangefni and reopening schools on the island was delayed.

Public Health Wales said there had been no further cases at the factory.

Dr Robin Howe, of Public Health Wales, said it "would like to thank all those involved in supporting the response to this incident".

He said "there continues to be no widespread transmission in the Wrexham community" after a spike in cases earlier this month, and added there is "no significant update" on the situation at Zorba Delicacies, in Ebbw Vale, where four people tested positive last month.