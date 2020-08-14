Image copyright Family handout Image caption Adam Frail was a "kind, caring boy with an infectious laugh and witty personality", his family says

The family of a 28-year-old motorcyclist who died in a crash in north Wales have said they are "utterly heartbroken".

Adam Frail, from Bootle, Merseyside, died when his Suzuki crashed on the A494 close to Pentre Smithy, near Ruthin, in Denbighshire on Wednesday.

His family said he was a "kind, caring boy with an infectious laugh and witty personality".

North Wales Police has appealed for witnesses to contact officers.

'Tragic loss'

"We are utterly heartbroken at the tragic loss of our beloved Adam," his family said in a statement, adding "biking was his one true love" and that north Wales "was his happy place".

"He was a beloved son, brother, uncle and friend to so many. We cannot begin to express what he meant to us all," the statement continued.

"We cannot express how grateful we are to the wonderful people there who comforted Adam after the accident and tried to save him.

"You looked after him when we couldn't."