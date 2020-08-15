Wales

New bridge to War Memorial Park opens in Pontypridd

  • 15 August 2020
bridge Image copyright Rhondda Cynon Taf Council
Image caption The bridge cost £800,000 to build

A new bridge linking Pontypridd town centre with Ynysangharad War Memorial Park has opened.

The £800,000 pedestrian bridge will increase access from the Llwys Cadwyn development.

Construction had been delayed by Storm Dennis in February, followed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Cllr Robert Bevan, cabinet member for enterprise, development and housing, said the bridge will provide "an invaluable additional access".

