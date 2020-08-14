Wales

Queensferry Blue Bridge reopened after van falls from transporter

  • 14 August 2020
Van crashed on Jubilee Bridge, Queensferry Image copyright Sharl Jones
Image caption The bridge has been closed in both directions

A bridge has been reopened after a van fell from a transporter vehicle.

Jubilee Bridge, known as the Blue Bridge, in Queensferry, Flintshire, had been closed in both directions between Hawarden Castle Hotel and the Queensferry Hotel.

Police said they were called to a collision on the bridge on Welsh Road at around 15:10 BST on Friday.

The bridge carries the B5441 over the River Dee, linking Queensferry and Garden City.

