Image caption Presenter Iolo Williams said the eagle was "one of Wales' greatest characters"

Springwatch presenter Iolo Williams has described the death of Wales' last golden eagle as "more than the death of just an eagle".

He tracked the movements of the originally captive bird in the remote valleys of the Cambrian Mountains for his latest series Iolo: The Last Wilderness of Wales.

But the eagle has been found dead by a walker in the Abergwesyn Valley, Powys.

"Wales has lost one of its greatest characters," he said.

The bird was already something of a local celebrity in the area between Tregaron and Llanwrtyd Wells, with a dedicated Facebook fan page detailing sightings and renown among local bird watchers, but often going unseen for months at a time.

Image caption The programme tracked the eagle's movements in the remote valleys of the Cambrian Mountains

With a wingspan of up to 2.2 metres (7ft), the formidable creature has been largely extinct from England and Wales since 1850 with the only UK stronghold remaining in Scotland. Talks of the species being reintroduced into Wales are in progress.

On hearing the news of the death of the golden eagle, TV naturalist Iolo said: "The demise of this magnificent bird is more than just the death of an eagle.

"The Tregaron area has lost one of its great characters and Wales has lost a palpable link to its distant past. We are a poorer country without her."

The eagle was collected by a fellow member of Iolo's television crew who has ensured its registration in the Wildlife Incident Investigation Scheme run by the Welsh Government.

The cause of the bird's death remains unknown.