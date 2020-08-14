Image caption People watched at the funeral cortege passed by on its way to Margam Crematorium

The funeral of broadcaster Chris Needs has taken place following his death at the age of 66.

A presenter on BBC Radio Wales since 1996, he died from a heart condition last month.

Mr Needs, from Cwmafan, in Neath Port Talbot, was awarded an MBE by the Queen in 2005.

Speaking at the Margam Crematorium service his husband Gabe Cameron recalled a man who loved being the centre of attention.

"He loved having people around him and telling jokes and tales," he said.

"But he did not love being a celebrity."

Before the service, Mr Cameron thanked people for their "wonderful" tributes and message of support.

Image caption Chris Needs welcomed visitors to his mythical Garden for 18 years

He said he had continued to receive them daily since the presenter's death on 26 July.

"The response has been overwhelming and I still have not been able to reply to everyone, but please be assured that I will be reading through every message, although it may take me a while," Mr Cameron said.