Image copyright Google Image caption The woman suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries

A 62-year-old man has died and a woman is in a serious condition in hospital after being rescued from a river.

South Wales Police said it was called to the Heol Eithrim area of Clydach, Swansea just after 22:00 BST on Wednesday.

It said the pair, both from the local area, were recovered from the water and taken to Morriston Hospital.

The man was pronounced dead and the woman suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The force said the death was not being treated as suspicious and a file of evidence was being prepared for the coroner.