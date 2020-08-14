Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Caught on camera: Lightning strikes house in Wrexham

Forecasters have extended warnings for thunderstorms across the whole of Wales until Monday evening.

A yellow alert is in place from Friday, with the Met Office saying there could be heavy downpours during any storms, with up to 50mm of rain in short bursts over two to three hours.

It could lead to flash flooding in places, travel disruption, and the slight risk of power cuts.

The alerts remain in place until 21:00 BST on Monday.

A Met Office forecaster said the greatest chance of impact will be in the southern half of warning areas, with afternoon showers on Friday likely to be "slow moving and prolonged".

Image copyright Stephen Davies Photography Image caption Storms over Nantyglo in Blaenau Gwent earlier this week were capture by Stephen Davies Photography

Further areas of heavy thunderstorms are expected to develop through Sunday, late into the evening, before finally beginning to clear on Monday night.

The forecaster warned where thunderstorms occur, they could also be accompanied by hail, lightning and gusty winds.

Thunderstorms have brought flash flooding and power cuts to parts of Wales throughout the week, prompted by the spell of hot and humid air across parts of the UK.