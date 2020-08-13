Image caption There remains a large police presence in the area

Armed officers have been sent to a town after reports of shots being fired, South Wales Police has said.

The force received a call to the Redlands Road area of Penarth at about 14:00 BST on Thursday.

Two men have since been taken into custody with armed officers still in the area as a precaution, police said.

A witness, who did not want to be named, said they heard three shots fired following an altercation near the junction with Stanwell Road.

Image caption A stretch of the road is cordoned off with motorists told to avoid the area

Redlands Road is closed from the junction at the Cefn Mably Hotel to Elfed Avenue, with people asked to avoid the area.

Investigating officers appealed for any information or video footage.