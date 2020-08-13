Image caption Richard Wyn Lewis faces faces six fraud charges, including against Gerald Corrigan

An Anglesey man has appeared in court accused of fraud against a retired college lecturer, who was later murdered with a crossbow.

Richard Wyn Lewis, 49, is accused of committing fraud against Gerald Corrigan in relation to the sale of Mr Corrigan's home near Holyhead.

Mr Corrigan died three weeks after he was shot with a crossbow by Terrence Whall outside the house in April 2019.

Mr Lewis also faces five other fraud charges against other individuals.

He did not enter a plea on any of the charges.

His partner Siwan McLean, who is 51, also appeared charged with handling criminal property. She too did not enter a plea.

Caernarfon magistrates heard Mr Lewis faces charges involving £250,000.

The alleged offences involved claims of false representation over the sale of Gof Du, the house where 74-year-old Mr Corrigan lived with his long-term partner near South Stack on the island.

Other charges against Mr Lewis related to the sale of horses, a car, the sale of land at Llanddona and an alleged con involving building work.

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Gerald Corrigan died last May, three weeks after being shot outside his home with a crossbow bolt

Ms McLean is accused of being involved in laundering £50,000.

The couple were arrested following a parallel investigation by police following the attack on Mr Corrigan by Whall, who is serving a life sentence.

Magistrates referred the case to crown court in the town, where there will be a hearing on 14 September.